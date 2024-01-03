en English
Football

Aabarondoli Emerges as eKasi Champions, Ready for 2024 DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Aabarondoli Emerges as eKasi Champions, Ready for 2024 DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs

In a stirring display of local football prowess, Tembisa-based team Aabarondoli clinched a riveting 2-1 victory against Rebels FC in the eKasi championship held at the Mehlareng Stadium. The resilient team, under the strategic guidance of coach Jerry Sikhosane, successfully turned the tide from their previous year’s setback, this time emerging as the undisputed champions of the annual Christmas tournament.

Aabarondoli’s Triumph

Marked favorites from the onset, Aabarondoli’s triumphant journey culminated in them securing the coveted Philly’s Games trophy and a substantial cash prize of R220,000. The final match saw them pitted against the formidable Rebels FC, previous champions of 2015, adding an extra layer of intensity to the competition.

The Winning Squad

The Aabarondoli squad was fortified by the presence of experienced players such as Wayne Matle, Auguston Leonard, Jose Garcia, and Kyle Koert, all of whom have previously graced the PSL. The team’s synergy and unwavering spirit were evident on the field, with each member contributing significantly to their overall performance.

Decisive Goals

The decisive goals were netted by Themba Ndlovo, who also held the distinction of being the competition’s top scorer, and James Everson. Their combined efforts put Aabarondoli in an advantageous position, a lead that Rebels FC, despite a valiant goal from Cameron Pholle, could not surmount.

With this significant victory under their belt, Aabarondoli now stand poised to compete in the 2024 DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs. However, their entry into this prestigious tournament is contingent upon their performance in the upcoming regional play-offs. This triumph, nevertheless, is a testament to Aabarondoli’s potential and the promise they hold for the future of football in the region.

Football South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

