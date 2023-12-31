en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta’s 2023 Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:51 am EST
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta’s 2023 Journey

In the course of 2023, Malta found itself in the eye of the storm, facing a year filled with events that were as compelling as they were tumultuous. The archipelago experienced a gamut of significant incidents, from heart-wrenching tragedies to scandalous affairs, moments of justice, and the thrill of sporting victories.

Tragedies and Pursuit of Justice

The year opened on a somber note with the tragic death of Pelin Kaya, a young Turkish pedestrian, who fell victim to a fatal car accident in Gzira. The nation also grappled with the aftermath of the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia. His mother’s tireless quest for justice culminated in the government’s decision to establish a public inquiry into the incident, marking a significant stride towards ensuring workplace safety.

Scandals that Rocked the Nation

The year was also marred by scandals that shook the nation to its core. Revelations of fraudulent practices in driving tests stirred the public’s trust in the system. The former Labour MP Silvio Grixti and other officials were implicated in a scheme to distribute disability payments fraudulently. Adding fuel to the fire, former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar was found guilty of holding a bogus consultancy job at the Institute of Tourism Studies, as per the National Audit Office’s findings.

Legal Developments: Annulment of a Controversial Deal

In a landmark legal development, the courts annulled a contentious government deal that had handed over control of three state hospitals to Vitals Steward. This decision underscored the necessity of transparency and accountability in public-private partnerships.

Sporting Achievements Amidst Chaos

Amidst these challenges, Malta also witnessed moments of triumph, particularly in the realm of sports. The Small States of Europe saw the Maltese athletes basking in glory, and the Malta women’s football team ended the year on a high note, offering a glimmer of hope and resilience amidst the prevailing chaos.

As we bid adieu to 2023, Malta stands on the cusp of a new year, carrying the lessons of the past and hoping for a future marked by justice, integrity, and sporting excellence.

0
Crime Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang'a County

By Israel Ojoko

Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire

By Safak Costu

Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Action Against Rising Gun Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Young Couple's Tragic End Sparks Capital Murder Investigation in San A ...
@Crime · 24 mins
Young Couple's Tragic End Sparks Capital Murder Investigation in San A ...
heart comment 0
Murder in Providenciales: A Community Shaken, A Call for Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Murder in Providenciales: A Community Shaken, A Call for Justice
Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Amid Rising Crime Rate in Maryland

By Salman Akhtar

Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Amid Rising Crime Rate in Maryland
From Moscow to Madrid: A Tale of Unrest and Activism

By BNN Correspondents

From Moscow to Madrid: A Tale of Unrest and Activism
Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents Across US and Australia

By Waqas Arain

Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents Across US and Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
1 min
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
3 mins
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
Unjustifiable Tazocin Use Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns: Study
4 mins
Unjustifiable Tazocin Use Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns: Study
India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine
4 mins
India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications
6 mins
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S
6 mins
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S
Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi's 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup
8 mins
Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi's 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
10 mins
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
10 mins
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
24 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app