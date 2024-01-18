A Week of Excitement: Palisades Tahoe to Host U16 Ski Racing Event Amid Other Local Attractions

As the winter chill sets in, Palisades Tahoe is buzzing with anticipation. The resort is preparing to host the U16 Far West Open, a three-day ski racing event from January 19 to 21. This event will see young athletes demonstrating their skills on the snow, their spirit of competition igniting the frosty alpine environment.

Music and Movies in the Mountains

Simultaneously, the Community Arts Center in Truckee will resonate with the sounds of local talent fighting for supremacy at the Battle of the Bands fundraiser on January 20. Organized by the Tahoe Truckee School of Music, the fundraiser aims to support music scholarships for local youth. The event will feature a raffle and a silent auction, adding an element of suspense to the musical clash.

Also on January 20, the Olympic Village Events Center will play host to the Arc'teryx Winter Film Tour. The event promises the screening of films featuring Arc'teryx athletes performing daredevil stunts in extreme environments. The proceeds from the tour will aid the Washoe Tribe Cultural and Outdoor Expedition Program, reflecting the brand's commitment to community support.

Free Show and Snowshoe Trek

Matt Rainey & the Dipping Sauce, a band revered for their Blues and Jam Band style, are set to perform a free show at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village on January 20. Their award-winning music is bound to enthral the audience, creating a rhythm that resonates with the heartbeat of the town.

On January 21, the Sugar Pine Foundation and Tahoe Rim Trail Association are joining forces to host a snowshoe trek to Echo Lake. The trek will not only offer breathtaking views but also provide educational insights about the local flora and fauna, making it a must-attend for the nature enthusiast.

The Grand Finale

The series of events will culminate in a grand finale with the American jam rock band Moe. performing at the Crystal Bay Club on January 23. Their performance promises a night filled with high-energy music, rounding off a week filled with sports, music, movies, and outdoor activities.