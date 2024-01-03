A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team’s 2023 Season

The 2023 season unfolded as a turbulent journey for the celebrated Tipperary hurling team, a series of highs and lows that painted a picture of resilience and potential, yet marred by inconsistency and missed opportunities. The team, which failed to score a point on the Munster round-robin table in the previous year, seemed to have turned the tide with their first championship victory in 21 months, a thrilling six-goal game that marked their promising start.

Triumph, Turmoil, and a Twist in the Tale

However, as the season progressed, the team’s performance started to wobble. Despite showcasing a strong front against Limerick and maintaining an unbeaten streak, their performance against Waterford was a turning point. The loss shattered their momentum, and the season that started with a promising canvas turned into ‘putty’. The team managed to pull through in third place but succumbed to another lackluster performance against Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

The Player’s Perspective: Jason Forde

Jason Forde, a key player for Tipperary, who missed some crucial games due to a hamstring injury, offered a candid reflection on the team’s inconsistent season. He pointed towards the absence of key players and a lack of energy as possible reasons for their downfall. Forde emphasized the need for the team to improve in 2024, marking a critical period since Tipperary hasn’t won any senior hurling silverware in nearly five years, despite their successful U21 and U20 teams in 2018 and 2019.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter

As the team looks ahead, there is no announcement about the Tipperary panel until later in the month. However, youth is expected to play a significant role with Liam Cahill, who previously led the U21 and U20 teams to victory, now at the helm. The retirement of Seamus Callanan, a pivotal player for the team, leaves a void to be filled by new talent and seasoned players like Forde and Noel McGrath. Despite a tumultuous 2023 season, the Tipperary hurling team remains hopeful, ready to face the challenges of the new season, and eager to reclaim their glory.