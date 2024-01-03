en English
Baseball

A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season

In the wake of the 2023 baseball season, the Big Apple’s major league teams, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, saw their performance plunge to new depths. The Yankees teetered on the edge of a losing season, their first in over three decades, while the Mets registered their second losing record in three years.

A Season of Struggles and Disappointments

Both teams were beleaguered by performance disappointments and injury woes. Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sat out two months due to a hamstring injury, finishing the season with an average of .191 in 101 games. Jeff McNeil of the Mets also fell short of expectations, recording a .270 average, a significant drop from his previous year’s batting title-winning .326 average.

Flashes of Brilliance Amidst the Gloom

Despite the turbulent season, there were silver linings. Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole clinched the Cy Young Award and was on the cusp of a no-hitter. Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso smashed 46 home runs, albeit with a lower average than the preceding season.

Looking Toward a Brighter 2024 Season

As the dust settles on the 2023 season, both teams are gearing up for a more promising 2024. The Yankees have fortified their roster with the additions of Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham. However, they still grapple with a dearth of rotation depth beyond their ace, Cole. The Mets, despite taking a gamble on Luis Severino, are also in dire need of both pitching depth and batting talent.

In a bid to bolster their 2024 lineup, the Yankees are contemplating options like Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Gil, and Will Warren. The free agent market, however, holds little appeal for them. Potential starters Frankie Montas and Shane Bieber have been under the scanner, underscoring the criticality of a well-stocked pitching staff and a robust bullpen game strategy.

The Yankees, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers, have shown interest in signing All-Star closer Josh Hader. Hader, a three-time National League Reliever of the Year Award winner, is seeking a deal outpacing Edwin Díaz’s five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets. His addition could fortify the Yankees bullpen, which boasted the best ERA in MLB last season. Despite a rocky stint with the San Diego Padres in 2022, Hader bounced back to his All-Star form in time for the playoffs.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

