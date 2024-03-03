A Star Is Born Clinches Victory in Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup

The Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup witnessed a thrilling victory as A Star Is Born, led by Suraj Narredu, narrowly defeated rivals to secure the win. This event, held on March 3, 2024, in Kolkata, showcased top-notch racing and marked a significant achievement for the Poonawalla family.

Advertisment

Thrilling Victory for A Star Is Born

With Suraj Narredu at the reins, A Star Is Born showcased an exceptional performance, overcoming Knotty Charmer and Chopin to clinch first place. The race, part of a prestigious event, drew significant attention from the racing community and highlighted the horse's remarkable talent and training regimen.

Impressive Performances and Record-Breaking Runs

Advertisment

Juliette, another horse associated with the Poonawalla family, also made headlines by winning the HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup, setting a new record time. These victories underscore the Poonawalla family's prominent role in horse racing and their commitment to excellence in the sport.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Horse Racing

As the racing season progresses, all eyes will be on A Star Is Born and Juliette, among others, for their potential impact on forthcoming races. These victories not only celebrate individual achievements but also contribute to the rich legacy of horse racing in India.