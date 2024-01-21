In an unprecedented surge, the worship of the Hindu deity Ram is witnessing an uptick across India, especially in the southern and eastern regions. This spiritual resurgence coincides with the construction of a new temple in the north, acknowledging the 'next friends' who legally represented the deity in long-drawn court battles.

Ram Mandir: A National Event

The new temple, located in Ayodhya, is a result of significant transformations that the country has undergone since the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The temple construction commenced in 2020 after India's Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindu litigants. The ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as a political move ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, with the BJP turning the temple consecration into a national event. Local residents have expressed diverse perspectives on this development.

The Controversial History and Current Transformations

The site, where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, is now being transformed into a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram. This transformation has stirred sentiments among both Hindu devotees and Muslims, as well as triggered political and social implications. The historical and political context of religious sentiments in India and Pakistan are also being revisited in light of these events.

Inauguration and Emotions

The inauguration of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, leading to an emotional outpouring among Hindus. The consecration ceremony saw the placement of the idol of Lord Ram inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum, while foreign devotees from New York and Europe arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Indian diaspora in Sydney celebrated the occasion with a car rally.

In light of the events, the Uttar Pradesh Government is taking proactive measures to address cybercriminal activity related to the ceremony, such as false messages claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi. Meanwhile, a new mosque in Ayodhya will bear the name of the Prophet Muhammad's father, showcasing religious unity. Amidst this, the Indian government has clarified that the aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan was not Indian.

Economic Implications and Future Prospects

The construction of the Ram temple is estimated to cause a significant increase in tourist and devotee arrivals, boosting income and job opportunities in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir symbolizes a new chapter in India's religious and socio-political landscape, paving the way for a future that acknowledges the country's diverse faiths while celebrating its shared cultural heritage.