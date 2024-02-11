A Royal Victory: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Abdul Rahman Secures Historic Win in Asian Le Mans Series

Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor, made history at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. Driving for the Triple Eight team, he secured their first win in the GT category of the Asian Le Mans Series during the fourth round, held on February 11, 2024. The victory marked an unforgettable moment in the annals of motorsports, as the prince demonstrated his prowess alongside teammates Luca Stolz and Jordan Love.

Advertisment

A Royal Victorious Charge

Starting from the fifth grid position, Tunku Abdul Rahman and his teammates expertly navigated the challenging 5.281-kilometer circuit. Their Mercedes AMG GT3 proved to be a formidable machine, as they steadily climbed their way to the top of the GT class. With an efficient drive and a keen avoidance of any incidents during the grueling four-hour race, the Triple Eight team ultimately emerged victorious.

The Crown Prince's exceptional driving skills and strategic decision-making played a significant role in the team's success. As they skillfully maneuvered their way through the pack, they also benefited from a penalty imposed on the pole-sitting GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG. Additionally, multiple safety car periods throughout the race allowed the Triple Eight team to maintain their pace and stay ahead of the competition.

Advertisment

An Unforgettable Win

As the chequered flag waved, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Stolz, and Love crossed the finish line triumphantly. They completed a total of 99 laps, securing the GT class win by a margin of 10.090 seconds. Their victory was met with jubilant celebrations, as the team reveled in their hard-earned success.

Their win at the Asian Le Mans Series not only marked a significant milestone for the Triple Eight team but also for Tunku Abdul Rahman himself. As a passionate racing enthusiast, the Crown Prince's dedication and commitment to the sport have been evident throughout his career. This historic victory serves as a testament to his unwavering determination and skill.

Advertisment

The Road Ahead

Following their triumph at the fourth round, the Triple Eight team is poised to continue their racing journey. The fifth and final race of the season is set to take place today, offering the team another opportunity to showcase their talents on the track. With their sights set on further success, they will undoubtedly approach the race with the same grit and determination that led to their recent victory.

Moreover, the team will also field two Mercedes-AMGs in the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour race next weekend. This highly anticipated event will see Tunku Abdul Rahman, Stolz, and Love join forces with other talented drivers to compete against the best in the world. As they prepare for this exciting challenge, the Triple Eight team will no doubt draw inspiration from their recent success at the Asian Le Mans Series.

In a thrilling turn of events, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, driving for the Triple Eight team, etched his name into the history books by securing their first-ever win in the Asian Le Mans Series GT category race. With a masterful display of skill, strategy, and sheer determination, the Crown Prince and his teammates triumphed over the competition at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. As they look ahead to the final race of the season and the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour, the Triple Eight team will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences with their impressive performances on the track.