A Roundup of Major Sports News: From Raiders' Coaching Decision to Ukrainian Tennis Players' Protest

In an unfolding series of events, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly closing in on appointing Antonio Pierce as their new head coach. An anonymous source confirmed the speculation to the Associated Press (AP), stating that Pierce, who held the interim coach position, managed to guide the Raiders to a commendable 5-4 record. This decision comes after the dismissal of Josh McDaniels from his coaching duties.

Ukrainian Tennis Players' Protest Persist

In an act of solidarity with their homeland, Ukrainian tennis players at the Australian Open maintain their stand against Russian and Belarusian players by denying handshakes. This act of protest, led by Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, keeps the spotlight on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sports Illustrated Faces Layoffs

The future of Sports Illustrated remains uncertain after the Arena Group, the company licensed to market the brand, lost its license. This development could potentially lead to significant layoffs, leaving the fate of the current staff hanging in the balance.

Astonishing Turnaround for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, backed by fans including acclaimed rapper Eminem, are set to host their first home playoff game in three decades, a milestone that has sent waves of excitement throughout the fan base.

Astros Seal Deal with Josh Hader

In one of the major deals in the baseball arena, relief pitcher Josh Hader has agreed to a $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. This deal marks a significant financial commitment to a reliever in the Major League Baseball landscape.

Baltimore Ravens' Postseason Hope

As the postseason draws nearer, the Baltimore Ravens are set to offer running back Dalvin Cook a chance, hoping for a resurgence after his stint with the New York Jets.

AP Top 25 Celebrates 75 Years

The AP Top 25, a renowned ranking of the best college basketball teams, has marked 75 years of unforgettable moments, honoring legendary players like Bill Walton and Pete Maravich.

Alabama's Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Amid changes in the coaching staff at the University of Alabama, five-star quarterback signee Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal, signaling a potential shift in the team's dynamics.

Progress at the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have both secured their spots in the fourth round of the Australian Open, thanks to impressive performances.

Loss of a Golf Legend

The world of golf mourns the loss of Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion and a Hall of Famer, who passed away at the age of 100.