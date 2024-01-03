en English
Sports

A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

In the first moments of 2024, a new tradition was birthed as the inaugural Run with the Roses 5K swept through the streets of Pasadena. A spirited collaboration between sportswear giant Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses, the event saw 2,500 runners gathering under the midnight sky to kickstart their New Year in an invigorating, community-centric way.

Starting the Year with a Unique Dash

The race, scheduled at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024, captured the city’s festive spirit. The course traced the iconic Rose Parade route, commencing at the Pasadena Lululemon store, pivoting at Hill Avenue, and culminating at The Paseo mall. The high-energy atmosphere was further amplified by the pulsating beats of a resident DJ, the enticing allure of sports vendors, and a Lululemon pop-up shop offering exclusive merchandise.

A Festival of Fitness, Fun, and Philanthropy

More than a fitness challenge, the Run with the Roses 5K embodied a festival of unity, health, and giving back to the community. The race’s proceeds were channeled towards Latino Outdoors and InterTribal Sports, organizations dedicated to promoting athleticism and embracing outdoors among the youth.

A Personal Journey and a Collective Celebration

For many runners, including the author and her husband Ian, the event was a personal quest. It symbolized a commitment to start the year actively, aligning with both community and individual health goals. The experience was described as electrifying, with participants cheered on by spectators already camping out for the Rose Parade. As the race concluded, the first hours of the New Year were celebrated with a jubilant after-party and the proud bestowal of medals to the triumphant participants.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

