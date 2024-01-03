A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

In the first moments of 2024, a new tradition was birthed as the inaugural Run with the Roses 5K swept through the streets of Pasadena. A spirited collaboration between sportswear giant Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses, the event saw 2,500 runners gathering under the midnight sky to kickstart their New Year in an invigorating, community-centric way.

Starting the Year with a Unique Dash

The race, scheduled at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024, captured the city’s festive spirit. The course traced the iconic Rose Parade route, commencing at the Pasadena Lululemon store, pivoting at Hill Avenue, and culminating at The Paseo mall. The high-energy atmosphere was further amplified by the pulsating beats of a resident DJ, the enticing allure of sports vendors, and a Lululemon pop-up shop offering exclusive merchandise.

A Festival of Fitness, Fun, and Philanthropy

More than a fitness challenge, the Run with the Roses 5K embodied a festival of unity, health, and giving back to the community. The race’s proceeds were channeled towards Latino Outdoors and InterTribal Sports, organizations dedicated to promoting athleticism and embracing outdoors among the youth.

A Personal Journey and a Collective Celebration

For many runners, including the author and her husband Ian, the event was a personal quest. It symbolized a commitment to start the year actively, aligning with both community and individual health goals. The experience was described as electrifying, with participants cheered on by spectators already camping out for the Rose Parade. As the race concluded, the first hours of the New Year were celebrated with a jubilant after-party and the proud bestowal of medals to the triumphant participants.