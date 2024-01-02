en English
Sports

A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture

In the game of college football, the trend of new coaches reconstructing teams with transfers has been a remarkable phenomenon. However, the experiences of the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns show that the success of a team can also be built on the talent inherited from previous regimes. The stories of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian are cases in point, with both leading their respective teams to the College Football Playoff, relying largely on players already in their programs.

Washington’s Strategy: Valuing the Existing Team Members

Kalen DeBoer, who took over the Washington Huskies after the 2021 season, has 30 of the 44 players on his two-deep depth chart from before his tenure, including notable All-Americans. This indicates a strategy of valuing and cultivating the talent of existing team members, rather than relying on a complete overhaul of the team. This approach has allowed Washington to triumph over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, showcasing their ability to win close games throughout the season.

Texas’ Formula: Building a Stronger Culture

On the other side, Steve Sarkisian, who assumed leadership of the Texas Longhorns after the 2020 season, retained 16 players from the former team, including standout performers. Sarkisian has worked to improve the team’s culture and connections. The implementation of ‘Culture Wednesdays’ is an excellent example of this, where players are encouraged to open up about their lives outside of football. Despite a disappointing loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl semifinals, the Longhorns under Sarkisian have shown resilience and character, rallying back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and remaining resilient throughout the season.

A New Era for College Football

The successes of DeBoer and Sarkisian reflect a new coaching trend in college football. Rather than relying on transfers to overhaul teams, both coaches have focused on building a culture and fostering strong relationships with players, which has proven effective in their journey to the College Football Playoff. Their strategies signal a shift in the landscape of college football, demonstrating that success can be achieved by valuing inherited talent and fostering a strong team culture.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

