Football

A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season

Florida State University’s (FSU) football program is bracing for a major shift in its tight end unit as the 2024 season looms. With key players Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Preston Daniel departing from the roster, the Seminoles will rely on a mix of less seasoned upperclassmen and younger recruits to fill the void.

Key Departures and Transfers

Jaheim Bell, a standout performer, is making his way to the NFL, while Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel are transferring to other colleges. Daniel, a consistent player over his four-year tenure at FSU, saw reduced offensive play in 2023 and is now graduate transferring to the University of Buffalo. He was part of Head Coach Mike Norvell’s inaugural recruiting class and was awarded the Don Powell Award for Unsung Heroes.

New Faces in the Tight End Unit

With the departure of these key figures, FSU’s tight end position is expected to be filled by a combination of less experienced upperclassmen and younger players. The Seminoles have high hopes for four-star prospect Landen Thomas who enrolled early to participate in spring practice. Other potential contributors include redshirt senior Kyle Morlock, redshirt junior Jackson West, junior Brian Courtney, redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers, and true freshman Landen Thomas.

Wave of Transfers Hits FSU

Besides the tight end unit, the Seminoles have experienced a wave of transfers across various positions, including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive ends, defensive tackles, linebackers, and a kicker. These transfers took place during the recent transfer window that closed on January 4, signaling a significant reshuffling within the FSU program.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

