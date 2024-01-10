A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season

Florida State University’s (FSU) football program is bracing for a major shift in its tight end unit as the 2024 season looms. With key players Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Preston Daniel departing from the roster, the Seminoles will rely on a mix of less seasoned upperclassmen and younger recruits to fill the void.

Key Departures and Transfers

Jaheim Bell, a standout performer, is making his way to the NFL, while Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel are transferring to other colleges. Daniel, a consistent player over his four-year tenure at FSU, saw reduced offensive play in 2023 and is now graduate transferring to the University of Buffalo. He was part of Head Coach Mike Norvell’s inaugural recruiting class and was awarded the Don Powell Award for Unsung Heroes.

New Faces in the Tight End Unit

With the departure of these key figures, FSU’s tight end position is expected to be filled by a combination of less experienced upperclassmen and younger players. The Seminoles have high hopes for four-star prospect Landen Thomas who enrolled early to participate in spring practice. Other potential contributors include redshirt senior Kyle Morlock, redshirt junior Jackson West, junior Brian Courtney, redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers, and true freshman Landen Thomas.

Wave of Transfers Hits FSU

Besides the tight end unit, the Seminoles have experienced a wave of transfers across various positions, including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive ends, defensive tackles, linebackers, and a kicker. These transfers took place during the recent transfer window that closed on January 4, signaling a significant reshuffling within the FSU program.