A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium

Scottish Premiership club Dundee FC has engaged Holmes Miller Architects, in association with Dundee architect LJRH, to design an all-new stadium and mixed-use regeneration project. The proposed stadium is planned for a site in the Camperdown suburb and will replace the iconic Dens Park, which has been Dundee FC’s home since 1899.

A Quantum Leap for Dundee FC

The new facility aims to significantly boost the seating capacity to 12,500 and will be equipped with advanced features such as a safe-standing tribune, active concourse areas, and state-of-the-art LED screens. The development plan goes beyond the stadium, envisioning a multifaceted space inclusive of a 1,000-capacity venue, tiered hospitality, a brewhall, a dedicated training center, a hotel, a crematorium, and residential units.

Preserving the Spirit and Heritage of Dens Park

Ian Cooney, a representative of Holmes Miller, highlighted the design’s emphasis on creating a modern fan experience while preserving the spirit and heritage of Dens Park. He stated, “Our design aims to offer an immersive and inclusive fan experience that honors the historical legacy of Dens Park”.

More than Just a Football Stadium

John Nelms, the Chief Executive of Dundee FC, perceives the new stadium as an essential element in Dundee’s regeneration. He believes the stadium will serve as a multifunctional platform, providing entertainment and event spaces that extend beyond football, further engaging the community and ensuring the club’s sustainable future. “This project is about more than football. It’s about community engagement, sustainability, and future-proofing the club,” Nelms added.

The move comes in the wake of recent match postponements due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park, underlining the need for a more modern and resilient facility. The new stadium project, which is set to be submitted for planning approval later this month, marks a significant step in Dundee FC’s journey, indicating a promising future for both the club and the city.