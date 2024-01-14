en English
Food

A New Era Begins at Exeter’s Queen’s Head

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
The Queen’s Head, a renowned Exeter pub, has entered an exciting phase under the stewardship of new landlords Ian and Jenny, fondly known as ‘The Grandad’ and ‘The Duchess’. The duo assumed charge on the first day of the year, with aspirations of injecting fresh life into the establishment. Their plan hinges on preserving the pub’s sports bar appeal and introducing high-quality pub grub, all within a family-friendly ambiance. In a bid to maintain the family-friendly atmosphere, they’ve introduced an 8pm cutoff time for children.

Keeping the Sports Bar Spirit Alive

The Queen’s Head boasts of 15 screens, including an impressive 80-inch one, showcasing a wide variety of sporting events. This makes it a hotspot for sports enthusiasts who can enjoy their favorite games in a lively atmosphere.

A New Era of Community Engagement and Customer Orientation

Both Ian and Jenny have spent time in Spain and bring a unique blend of experience and passion to their roles. Since taking over, they’ve revived the food service after an unfortunate four-year gap owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their emphasis on community engagement and a customer-centric approach is evident in their efforts.

Reviving the Food Service and More

The pub now serves breakfast, a crowd-favorite Sunday carvery, hosts themed nights, and offers meal deals. The menu has been revamped to include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, catering to a broader spectrum of dietary preferences. Their future plans include entertaining themed nights like a Benidorm Night, live music performances in the garden, and the formation of a women’s pool team. Furthermore, the pub’s opening hours have been expanded, and the new landlords are enthusiastic about organizing charity events, further enriching their contribution to the community.

Food Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

