Hockey

A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Stepping into the legendary Madison Square Garden for the first time in December 2021, covering the Colorado Avalanche, was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Now, as I embark on a new journey to cover NHL from New York for The Athletic, the thrill is far from diminished. Teaming up with the talented Arthur Staple, we aim to bring an exhaustive coverage of hockey in the metropolitan area, with a sprinkle of national features.

Unraveling Unique Stories

Known for my penchant for exploring unique angles and delving into in-depth narratives, my previous works range from dissecting a single shift of an NHL player to chronicling Steve Carell’s stint as a college hockey goalie. As I now find myself in the heart of New York, my quest for compelling stories remains undeterred. The Rangers, recovering from an early playoff exit, the Devils, led by the promising Jack Hughes, and their potential climb to Stanley Cup contention, and the Islanders, notorious for their gritty style of play, all present fascinating narratives waiting to be unearthed.

Contributing to The Athletic’s Coverage

Joining The Athletic’s formidable team of writers and editors, the focus is on strengthening an already robust coverage of New York hockey. The city’s dynamic sports landscape, coupled with its passionate fanbase, offers a wealth of stories that go beyond game recaps and player profiles. As I take on this exciting role, I look forward to delving deep into the world of New York hockey, exploring its nuances, and bringing to the fore stories that resonate with the fans and the global audience alike.

A New Chapter in Sports Journalism

As I embark on this new chapter in my sports journalism career, I am driven by the spirit of curiosity and a passion for storytelling. From the bustling corridors of Madison Square Garden to the electrifying atmosphere of a Rangers-Islanders game, the pursuit of compelling narratives continues. As I navigate the rinks and locker rooms of the city’s beloved hockey teams, my commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage that offers unique insights and perspectives remains steadfast. New York, here I come.

Hockey Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

