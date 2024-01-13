en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

A Major Race Day Looms: Betting Tips and Insights for the $25 Million Magic Millions Race at Gold Coast

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
A Major Race Day Looms: Betting Tips and Insights for the $25 Million Magic Millions Race at Gold Coast

The fervor of horse racing enthusiasts is reaching a fever pitch as Gold Coast prepares to host an electrifying race day. With an astounding $25 million prize pool up for grabs across 14 races, the stakes have never been higher. The day’s star attraction is the Magic Millions race, driving anticipation to an all-time high. Key to this excitement is the historical success of well-drawn on-pacers at the Gold Coast track, as well as the anticipated soft track conditions.

Track Insights and Betting Tips

Crucial to understanding the day’s dynamics are the rail changes affecting the 950m to 400m stretch. These changes, coupled with the track’s historical performance, form the bedrock of the betting tips for the day. The racehorse ‘Zarastro’ emerges as the top bet, with ‘Steady Ready’ following closely as the next best bet. The dark horse of the day, ‘So United,’ forms the value bet, presenting a potentially high return on investment.

A Close Look at the Races

The Magic Millions Country Cup serves as the curtain-raiser, with ‘Jamaican Rumba’ tipped for victory. The two-year-old fillies and colts and geldings races are next on the roster, with ‘Too Darn Lizzie’ and ‘The Hamo’ touted as the ones to watch based on their recent trial performances. The fourth race, a quality handicap, sees ‘Steady Ready’ favored over ‘Rothfire’ due to its weight advantages. Finally, race five is poised to be a nail-biter with ‘So United’ expected to lead the field and be a hard contender to pass. ‘Zennzella’ and ‘Sky Lab’ are also anticipated to put up a strong fight owing to their form and suitability for the race conditions.

Promoting Responsible Gambling

Amidst the thrill and suspense of the race day, the importance of responsible gambling is paramount. As spectators gear up to place their bets, they are reminded to do so responsibly. Support information and disclaimers are readily available, ensuring that the spirit of the sport remains untarnished.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
In an unfolding situation of critical importance, the Queensland Police have initiated an intensive manhunt for a 30-year-old man, reportedly armed and potentially dangerous, who is wanted in connection to a series of weapon and criminal offenses. The man was last sighted on Friday morning in the vicinity of Carseldine and Aspley in northern Brisbane.
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
16 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
17 mins ago
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
Perth Man Charged with 17 Offences After High-Speed Chase and Shootout
6 mins ago
Perth Man Charged with 17 Offences After High-Speed Chase and Shootout
'Spud King' Tony Galati Breaks Retail Trend by Stocking Australia Day-themed Merchandise
12 mins ago
'Spud King' Tony Galati Breaks Retail Trend by Stocking Australia Day-themed Merchandise
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
15 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
6 seconds
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
12 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
15 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks
24 seconds
Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
1 min
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
4 mins
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
8 mins
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
8 mins
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
9 mins
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app