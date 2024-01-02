en English
Australia

A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference

The A-Leagues, Australia’s premier men’s and women’s football competitions, have instituted a significant rule change regarding the ranking of teams on the league tables. In a break from traditional football norms, the leagues will now prioritize the total number of wins as a tiebreaker when teams are level on points, a deviation usually determined by goal difference in most global football competitions.

A Quiet Change

This departure from the norm was not widely publicized, instead coming to light through fans’ social media posts and subsequently confirmed by changes observed on the official A-Leagues’ website. The alteration has already had substantial implications for the standings, with Wellington Phoenix leapfrogging Melbourne Victory to claim the top spot in the men’s table due to possessing more wins, despite a lower goal difference.

An Encouragement for Offensive Play

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL), the governing body of the A-Leagues, has explained that the new ladder sorting criteria, which have been expanded from five to 11 steps, aim to reduce ties at the end of the season and encourage a more attacking brand of football. This paradigm shift in football strategy places a premium on wins and encourages teams to play more offensively to secure victories rather than playing it safe for a draw.

Unique Season Structure

Such a change is not the first time the A-Leagues have diverged from global football conventions. The leagues also differ in their regular season structure, opting for a 26-round season that results in uneven match-ups among teams. This uneven structure is designed to increase competitiveness and unpredictability, adding a unique twist to the Australian football landscape.

This change follows a controversial decision last year regarding the hosting of grand finals, which has since been reversed to allow the top-ranked team to host the final. These rule changes echo the A-Leagues’ commitment to innovation and their desire to create a unique identity within the world football scene.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

