A.J. Hoggard Joins Elite Group with 1,000 Career Points

On a night of fierce competition and high spirits, Michigan State's senior point guard, A.J. Hoggard, etched his name into the annals of the university's basketball history. During an intense game against the University of Michigan, Hoggard achieved a career milestone by surpassing 1,000 career points. This accomplishment made him the 56th player in the history of the Michigan State men's basketball to reach this mark, joining an esteemed fraternity of Spartans.

A Prestigious Achievement

While reaching the 1,000 point mark is a significant milestone in its own right, Hoggard's achievement is amplified by another notable feat. He has also surpassed 500 career assists, thus becoming one of only seven Spartans to have achieved both 1,000 points and 500 assists. This exclusive list includes revered names such as Scott Skiles, Mateen Cleaves, Drew Neitzel, Kalin Lucas, Denzel Valentine, and Cassius Winston.

A Game-Changing Performance

In the match against Michigan, which Michigan State won with a score of 81-62, Hoggard demonstrated exceptional skill and finesse. He scored 15 points and contributed seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot. His performance proved instrumental in shifting the game's momentum after the Spartans trailed at halftime. It was a testament to Hoggard's tenacity and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

A Season of Milestones

Michigan State's season has been one of significant milestones. Earlier in the season, Malik Hall and Walker both reached 1,000 career points. Hall also achieved 600 career rebounds, while Walker has accumulated 1,858 points in his full college career, including his time at Northeastern before transferring to Michigan State. The achievements of these players represent the caliber and commitment of the Spartan's roster. Head coach Tom Izzo expressed his pride in Hoggard's achievement, remarking on the hard work and dedication that Hoggard has shown in his three and a half years at Michigan State.