A Home Run for Viewers: How to Catch the 2024 MLB Season

As the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season gears up, fans are presented with an array of viewing options. These range from traditional broadcast methods to modern streaming services, ensuring that no one misses out on the action, be it a home run or a nail-biting save.

A Blend of Old and New

Regional games are typically aired on regional sports networks such as Bally Sports, NESN, and SNY. National broadcasts, on the other hand, can be accessed on FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, or MLB Network, depending on the viewer's service package.

Those who have cut the cord and moved on to live TV streaming services are not left out. Services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV offer a cable-like experience, including access to a combination of the aforementioned channels.

Streaming Services Step Up to the Plate

MLB.TV is another viable option for the ardent baseball fan. This service grants access to Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), but viewers need to navigate the maze of blackout rules for local RSN and national games.

Apple TV+ throws its hat into the ring with a more limited selection but an exclusive offering. It presents two exclusive live games on Friday nights, complete with live look-ins from around the league, giving fans a peek into games they might not otherwise watch.

Traditional Broadcasts Still in Play

For those who don't subscribe to a streaming service, local FOX stations can be accessed using a traditional antenna. The availability of these stations depends on the area's reception, which can be assessed using the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps.

New users can also explore the free trials offered by many streaming services. This allows them to test out the services before committing to a subscription.

Lining Up for the First Pitch

The MLB season kicks off with Spring Training starting on February 22, 2024, and continues until March 26, 2024. MLB Opening Day, a day eagerly awaited by baseball fans, is set for March 28, 2024. As fans gear up for the season, they have plenty of options to tune in and cheer for their favorite teams.