The world of sports, weather, and finance converge as the Hitmen prepare to play two home games against the New York Riptide on February 2, and the Toronto Rock on February 3, while Canadians brace for tax hikes in 2024. Meanwhile, Alberta is grappling with extreme cold temperatures, manifesting in an egg freezing midair over a frying pan.

On the Field and In the Freezer

The Hitmen are gearing up for a back-to-back showdown, first with the New York Riptide and then the Toronto Rock. While the athletes prepare for their battles on the field, Canadians are wrestling with their own concerns - the looming 2024 tax hikes. Analysts suggest that these new measures may leave many Canadians without much-needed relief.

A Cold Like No Other

As tax worries plague the north, Alberta is dealing with its own unique problem - a cold so extreme that an egg was witnessed freezing midair above a frying pan. This chilling phenomenon highlights the severity of Alberta's temperature plunge.

A Flight to Remember

South of the border, multiple emergency plane landings have made headlines. In one such incident, a plane skidded off a runway, underscoring the dangers inherent in air travel.

From Frosty to Triangles and Beyond

In lighter news, a 30-pound cat named 'Frosty' has warmed hearts across the internet and found a home. In the realm of academia, a scientist has discovered a new geometric shape while solving a complex math problem. But not all news is positive - a man donning a clown mask was caught on camera robbing a store in Australia.

From Ballet to Tennis and Crime

The Ballet of Ukraine is touring Canada with a show titled 'Hope', raising awareness and support for their homeland. This cultural exchange was disrupted by a rogue seagull during the Australian Open, interrupting a match involving player Felix Auger-Aliassime. In Newfoundland, speed cameras are capturing a significant number of speeding drivers, raising questions about road safety. A unique foldable house in Nova Scotia is on the market for $65,000, showcasing innovation in housing. Meanwhile, in Texas, a man's pool equipment exploded due to plummeting temperatures.

Train Collision and Snake Infestation

In a shocking incident in Mesa, Arizona, a light rail train collided with a garbage truck, injuring three people. Lastly, firefighters battling a house fire faced an unexpected obstacle - a large collection of snakes inside the house. This array of events showcases the diverse, unexpected, and sometimes bizarre happenings of our world.