Health

A Decade On: Michael Schumacher’s Life After The Accident

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:40 pm EST
A Decade On: Michael Schumacher’s Life After The Accident

As we approach the tenth anniversary of the life-altering skiing accident of Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, the world continues to hold its breath. On December 29, 2013, fate dealt a tragic blow to Schumacher, a driver celebrated for his skill in navigating dangerously fast vehicles. The accident, which occurred off a popular ski slope in Mribel, French Alps, left Schumacher with critical head injuries, despite his protective helmet.

The Aftermath

Following the crash, Schumacher was swiftly airlifted to a specialized medical facility, where he underwent two lifesaving surgeries. While the severity of his injuries was undoubtedly compounded by a prior motorcycle accident in 2009, Schumacher’s condition was reported as critical, leaving him fighting for his life. Over the past decade, his health status has been closely guarded by his family, maintaining a high level of privacy.

(Also Read: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Three Lives, Highlights Road Safety Concerns)

Legacy Undisputed

Despite the secrecy surrounding his health, Schumacher’s legacy as one of the greatest Formula One drivers remains undisputed. His fans worldwide continue to offer support and hope for his recovery. His son, Mick, who is currently a reserve driver for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team, stands testament to Schumacher’s enduring influence in the world of motorsports.

(Also Read: Road Accidents Surge in Bolivia, Especially in Santa Cruz)

Life Now

Today, Michael Schumacher’s life is a far cry from the high-speed world of Formula One. He now receives 24-hour care at his Lake Geneva home from a team of up to 15 doctors, masseurs, and assistants. His wife, Corinna, is the gatekeeper to his world, strictly controlling who can visit him. The family’s dedication to his privacy remains unchanged, as they focus on making Schumacher feel comfortable and at peace. As the world waits for news of his condition, the family continues to guard the privacy of this motorsport legend.

Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

