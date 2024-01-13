A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings

From Yuvraj Singh’s inaugural captaincy to Sam Curran’s recent leadership, the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) has seen a carousel of captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Each of these leaders has left indelible imprints on the team’s journey, contributing to the team’s evolving identity and its pursuit of the coveted IPL trophy.

Yuvraj Singh to Kumar Sangakkara: The Early Days

The team’s journey began with Yuvraj Singh at the helm in the inaugural IPL edition, whose leadership brought about a respectable win percentage of 58.62%. However, the baton was passed to Kumar Sangakkara in 2010, a year that saw the team languish at the bottom of the points table. Even a single match under the stewardship of Mahela Jayawardene in the same year couldn’t change the team’s fortunes.

Adam Gilchrist to George Bailey: A Shift in Momentum

The following season saw the introduction of Adam Gilchrist, achieving a 50% win rate during his tenure. David Hussey, filling in for Gilchrist occasionally, maintained an even win-loss record in his 12 games. It was George Bailey who brought a fresh wave of invincibility in 2014, particularly during the UAE leg of the IPL. However, the following season couldn’t replicate the previous year’s magic.

Virender Sehwag to Glenn Maxwell: A Rollercoaster Ride

Virender Sehwag’s single leadership experience resulted in a nail-biting tie followed by a super over victory. David Miller’s brief stint in 2016 was marred by poor performance, leading to Murali Vijay’s mid-season takeover. Leading the team in 2017, Glenn Maxwell secured a 50% win rate, continuing the team’s rollercoaster journey.

Ravichandran Ashwin to Sam Curran: Recent Years

Ravichandran Ashwin’s captaincy started strong in 2018 and 2019, only to be marred by mid-season errors. KL Rahul took the baton in 2020, shone as a batsman but struggled as a captain. Mayank Agarwal was given the captaincy opportunity in 2021 and was named the regular captain in 2022 after Rahul’s departure. Shikhar Dhawan led for a single game in 2022 and a few matches in 2023, while Sam Curran stepped in for three matches that same year when Dhawan was injured.