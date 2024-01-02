en English
A Decade of College Football Playoff: Impact and Reflection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
As the College Football Playoff (CFP) 1.0 draws to a close with a climactic national championship game between Michigan and Washington, it’s time to reflect on the enduring impact of this 10-year-old system on the landscape of college football. A successor to the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), the four-team playoff system has been at the heart of both triumph and controversy, contributing significantly to the evolution of the sport.

CFP: A Game Changer

The CFP system’s inception marked a significant departure from the BCS, ushering in a new era of college football. Its introduction resolved longstanding controversies around championship claims by facilitating on-field determination of the champion. This shift not only boosted the sport’s popularity but also led to record-breaking television ratings and audience attendance. However, the picture isn’t entirely rosy.

The Unintended Consequences

The CFP’s influence has not always been positive. It has inadvertently damaged the brands of conferences whose teams failed to make the playoffs, most notably the Pac-12 conference. Furthermore, the gap between Power Five and Group of Five conferences has become more pronounced, with the CFP often perceived as an exclusive invitational for the Power Five. The system also led to the concentration of elite talent within a few top-tier programs, resulting in several playoff blowouts.

Impact on Bowl Games

The prestige of bowl games has suffered due to the CFP. Player opt-outs and coaching changes have often resulted in lopsided matches, diminishing the appeal of these games. Case in point: the Rose Bowl, where Michigan recently defeated Alabama in an overtime thriller to advance to their first CFP championship game. Despite the excitement of this matchup, some fans lamented the loss of tradition, wishing that the iconic venue could host the national championship game.

Looking Ahead: Expansion to 12-Team System

As we look towards the future, the expansion to a 12-team system, beginning in the 2024-25 season, is viewed as a positive step by many. This change increases the field and diversity of competitors, with the six highest-ranked conference champions receiving automatic playoff bids. Six additional bids will be based purely on final rankings, independent of conference championship status. This new system aims to eliminate selection controversies and snubs. Despite the issues with the CFP 1.0, it has generated significant revenue, primarily for the Power Five conferences, and has played a pivotal role in the evolution of college football’s postseason.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

