Accidents

A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
A mournful hush has descended over Assam’s Golaghat district following a devastating road accident that ended the lives of 12 people, among them five women and a minor boy. The tragedy unfolded early in the morning when a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 37 at Dergaon. The impact was so severe it killed both drivers instantly and left many passengers injured. The injured were promptly taken to local hospitals for treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred due to vehicles diverting to the wrong side of the road because of ongoing repairs. An in-depth investigation into the tragic incident is currently underway.

Historic Peace Accord in Assam

Despite the pall of sorrow, Assam witnessed a significant event that promises to herald peace in the state. Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), signed a historic memorandum of settlement. This agreement symbolizes a formal commitment from the ULFA-PTF faction to renounce violence and integrate into mainstream society. The peace deal includes a comprehensive financial package, land reservation measures, and rights for Assam’s indigenous communities. It also promises a review of the citizenship list.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the agreement, which he said would secure the people of Assam and bring nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investment to the state. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, noting that the accord was the 11th such agreement signed with militants, resulting in the return of 3,842 militant cadres to mainstream society.

Challenges for India’s Cricket Selection Committee

Sports news from the region sees India’s cricket team gearing up for a T20I series against Afghanistan, with eyes also on the pending selections for the T20 World Cup. The selection committee faces a tough task balancing player fitness and availability.

Celebs in News

Off the cricket pitch, the world of entertainment has seen filmmaker Karan Johar delving into the role of PR in the film industry, while actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomed the New Year in a stylish ensemble previously donned by global icons Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

