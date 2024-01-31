99-Year-Old WWII Veteran Celebrated at San Francisco 49ers Championship Game

The roar of the crowd, the thunder of the game – the National Football Conference championship was a spectacle unlike any other. But amidst the flurry of activity, one individual stood out. A nonagenarian, clad in his military uniform, Frank Wright, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Lodi, California, was celebrated by a crowd of 71,000 as he stood in the end zone during the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers game against the Detroit Lions. This wasn't just a game for Wright, it was his first-ever attendance at a 49ers game, a team he has been supporting since their inception in 1946.

The Remarkable Game

The game began with the 49ers trailing 24-7 at halftime. However, what followed was a spectacle of tenacity and skill. The 49ers, against all odds, made a remarkable comeback and secured a 34-31 victory against the Lions. This unprecedented win has secured their place in the Super Bowl, where they are set to have a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Frank Wright: A Veteran's Tale

Frank Wright isn't just a football fan. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 at age 16, serving in the 4th Marine Raiders, a special operations unit. Wright participated in several Pacific Theater battles, including the infamous Iwo Jima. His service to his country was recognized with multiple medals, including the Purple Heart with two stars. Today, he remains one of the last three surviving members of the Raiders.

The Honoring of a Hero

Wright's military service and his unwavering support for the 49ers have not gone unnoticed. In addition to the recognition at the 49ers game, he has also been honored by other Northern California sports teams, like the Stockton Ports. In 2019, Wright released a memoir, and he is currently working on a second book, recounting his military experiences. The resilience of the 49ers mirrors the resilience of this veteran, making his presence at the game all the more poignant.