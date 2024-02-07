98th Annual Jumpfest: A Resounding Success

Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) hosted the 98th year of Jumpfest, a three-day winter sports festival. The event started on Friday, lighting up Satre Hill with an atmosphere of cheer and exhilaration. The first highlight of the evening was Target jumping, an appetizer to Sunday's main event, with Cooper Dodds claiming the $500 prize. The audience, warmed by twin bonfires, enjoyed an array of food and beverages. The night concluded with the Human Dog Sled Race, an event that ensured the crowd was enveloped in laughter and merriment.

Advertisment

Young Enthusiasts Take the Leap

Saturday's events kicked off with young jumpers aged 5 to 17 taking flight from the 20-meter hill. The young athletes were met with a symphony of cheers and cowbells, encouraging their ambitious leaps. The day then advanced with competitions from the 30-meter tower, a wooden structure that is set to be replaced by a steel tower in the near future, thanks to a successful capital campaign. The Salisbury Invitational on the Big Hill brought the day's competition to a close.

Snow Ball Celebration and the Final Jumps

Advertisment

The day ended with the Snow Ball, a celebration that mirrored the excitement and triumph of the day's events. On Sunday, the final day of the festival, the weather played along perfectly, with a bustling crowd reveling in the final jumps. SWSA merchandise and the event's popular bratwurst were enjoyed by all. The weekend saw an impressive turnout, with about 3,350 guests over the three days and an estimated 1,000 children joining in the fun.

Looking Forward to the Centennial Celebration

This almost-century-old tradition is not just about the competition but also about fostering a sense of community, celebrating winter sports, and creating lasting memories. With a new K30 ramp set to be built this year, the anticipation for the 100th edition of Jumpfest is already building. The energy, enthusiasm, and community spirit displayed at this year's event foreshadows an unforgettable centennial celebration.