98-year-old Master Sculptor Carves India's Cultural Landscape

The heart of India is not just pulsating with its vibrant culture and rich heritage, but also with the works of a 98-year-old master sculptor, Ram Vanji Sutar. Known for creating iconic statues that punctuate the Indian landscape, Sutar's craft has left an indelible imprint from Ayodhya to Assam, and all the way to the shores of the Arabian Sea.

Carving History in Bronze

Among his most notable works is the 30ft tall bronze statue of Jatayu, a legendary bird-like creature from ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. This majestic statue is situated in the Ram Janmbhoomi complex in Ayodhya, where it stands as a testament to the bird's valiant attempt to rescue Sita from the demon king Ravana.

Setting New Heights

Not one to rest on his laurels, Sutar is currently undertaking one of his most ambitious projects to date. He is working on a 251-metre tall statue of Lord Ram. Once completed, this statue will not only be the tallest in India but will also tower over all other statues in the world. It's a project that truly encapsulates Sutar's life-long dedication to his craft and his devotion to the stories and characters of Indian mythology.

A Living Legend

At 98, Sutar's passion for sculpture remains undiminished. His work, spanning over seven decades, has become a part of the Indian cultural tapestry, adding richness and depth to its intricate patterns. Through his tireless efforts, Sutar has brought to life the stories that have shaped Indian culture and continues to inspire future generations to understand and appreciate their heritage.