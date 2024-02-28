898 Marketing Scores Big: USFL Partnership and Major Charity Event Success in 2023

In a year marked by significant achievements and community contributions, 898 Marketing, based in Canfield, celebrated a series of milestones that underscored its growing influence in the marketing world. Among these, the agency's collaboration with the United States Football League (USFL) and its pivotal role in a major charity golf event stood out, reflecting both its professional prowess and its commitment to social responsibility.

Strategic Partnership with the USFL

In 2023, 898 Marketing embarked on a noteworthy partnership by becoming the agency of record for two of the USFL’s Canton-based teams, the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals. This collaboration extended to providing a comprehensive suite of services including media management, digital marketing, social media strategies, public relations, and video production for the league's playoff and championship games. This engagement not only showcased the agency's capability to handle high-profile sports marketing campaigns but also solidified its reputation as a versatile and dynamic marketing partner.

Championing Community Support through Golf

Beyond its professional engagements, 898 Marketing played a key role in the Annika Fore East Palestine golf event, aimed at supporting the victims of a devastating train derailment. By offering its expertise in video production, website development, and public relations, the agency helped raise over $400,000, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging its resources and skills for community support and relief efforts. This initiative reflected 898 Marketing’s ethos of giving back to the community and its ability to mobilize resources for a noble cause.

Celebrating a Decade of Excellence

As 898 Marketing commemorated its 10th anniversary in 2023, the agency not only reflected on a year filled with remarkable accomplishments but also looked ahead to the future with optimism. Recognition from Crain's Cleveland Business as one of the best employers in Ohio in the previous year added to the agency's accolades, underscoring its commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment. According to Jeff Ryznar, president of 898 Marketing, the year was a "whirlwind" of achievements that were only possible due to the team's hard work and dedication to excellence.

The milestones achieved by 898 Marketing in 2023, from its successful partnership with the USFL to its impactful contribution to community support initiatives, highlight the agency's multifaceted expertise and its commitment to making a difference. As it moves forward, 898 Marketing continues to set new standards for excellence in the marketing industry, driven by a passion for innovation, community involvement, and client success.