84-Year-Old Shirley Simson Shatters Stereotypes on Basketball Court, Aided by Grandsons' Viral Series

At 6 a.m. outside Kelowna, B.C.'s Parkinson Recreation Centre, a scene unfolds that challenges everyday expectations. Shirley Simson, an 84-year-old senior with a recent knee replacement, takes to the basketball court with her grandsons, Parker and Hunter. Together, they're breaking down age barriers, one dribble at a time.

From Recovery to Rebound

Shirley, once unable to bounce a ball, now spends up to 90 minutes multiple times a week running through drills. Her grandsons, who run a basketball accessory company called "Court Candy", have equipped her in their brand's gear, making her the star of their TikTok and Instagram series "Grandma to WNBA". This social media sensation has not only garnered millions of views but has also attracted international media coverage. Through Rocky-style training montages and Granny's sprinkling of Gen Z lingo, Shirley has become an internet icon.

A New Court Vision

Shirley's effort goes beyond personal achievement; it's about changing perceptions of what seniors can do, especially those recovering from major surgeries. Her story resonates with many who fear they've grown 'old before their time'. Shirley's endeavor has even caught the attention of the WNBA, with her dream scenario being an invitation to sit courtside at a game. As a passionate Raptors fan, Shirley's journey is deeply intertwined with her love for basketball, but at its heart, it's a tale of resilience and breaking stereotypes.

More Than Just a Game

Ultimately, Shirley's story is a testament to the power of family and the healing role of sports. After the death of her husband last fall, Shirley's grandsons moved in with her to provide companionship and support. Their initiative to get her active again has not only lifted her spirits but also strengthened their familial bonds. Shirley's smile, amidst pain and loss, highlights the importance she places on family and staying active with the younger generation. This narrative is a reminder of the joy and fulfillment that comes from intergenerational connections and shared passions.