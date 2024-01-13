en English
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
The 82nd Daytona 200, a revered event in the realm of motorcycle road racing, is gearing up to storm the Daytona International Speedway. This much-anticipated race is expected to witness a confluence of international riders, making the contest more exhilarating than ever. In addition to the main event, the 82nd Daytona 200 also signifies the commencement of several championships, enriching the stakes for the riders and heightening the thrill for the spectators.

Lineup of Championships

Among the championships that will be launched with the Daytona 200 are the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, the Twins Cup title chase, and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship. These events promise to showcase a blend of skill, speed, and strategy, bringing forth the finest aspects of motorcycle racing.

Racers to Watch For

The racing circuit will be adorned by the presence of some notable racers such as Josh Hayes, Tyler Scott, PJ Jacobsen, and Kayla Yaakov. Their participation is set to add an extra layer of excitement, as fans look forward to witnessing their favorite racers battle it out on the track.

Exclusive Ticket Packages

Harley-Davidson has rolled out a special Factory Race Fan ticket package, which comes bundled with a three-day pass, exclusive gifts, and several perks like covered seating and a parade lap experience. The package is priced between $80 and $110, offering an immersive racing experience for the enthusiasts. Furthermore, the Daytona 200 VIP Superfan Experience is up for grabs, offering premium access and amenities. This includes meet and greets, climate-controlled viewing, and commemorative items, with prices ranging from $350 to $600. For those on a budget, general admission tickets with infield access are also available, starting at a modest $25.

The 82nd Daytona 200, with its lineup of championships, stellar racers, and exclusive ticket packages, promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for motorcycle racing fans and enthusiasts.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

