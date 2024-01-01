7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala, an event that encapsulates the cultural heritage and sporting spirit of Karnataka, India, recently celebrated its 7th edition in Mangaluru. The traditional buffalo race, a much-anticipated event of the region, is not just a showcase of physical prowess, but also a celebration of agrarian traditions and heritage.

170 Pairs of Buffaloes, One Spectacular Race

With an impressive turnout of 170 pairs of buffaloes, the race took place in six different categories. The buffaloes, running in wet rice fields, displayed a testament to the strength and agility of these majestic creatures. The event, a part of the Kambala season running from November to March, successfully attracted participants and spectators from various parts of the state, further emphasizing its significance in Karnataka’s cultural calendar.

Mastikatte Swaroop: A Dominant Winner

‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop emerged as the dominant winner, clinching victories in the ‘Hagga Kiriya’ and ‘Negilu Kiriya’ categories. His record-breaking performance saw his team covering the 142.5-meter race in a staggering 13.68 seconds, setting the bar high for future competitors.

A Celebration Beyond the Sport

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala event transcends the boundaries of a mere sporting event. It is a vibrant celebration of local customs, complete with traditional music, dance, and the presence of political figures and religious leaders. The 7th edition of this event signifies the ongoing popularity of Kambala and the unwavering commitment of the local community to preserving this rich tradition.