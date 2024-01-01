en English
India

7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala, an event that encapsulates the cultural heritage and sporting spirit of Karnataka, India, recently celebrated its 7th edition in Mangaluru. The traditional buffalo race, a much-anticipated event of the region, is not just a showcase of physical prowess, but also a celebration of agrarian traditions and heritage.

170 Pairs of Buffaloes, One Spectacular Race

With an impressive turnout of 170 pairs of buffaloes, the race took place in six different categories. The buffaloes, running in wet rice fields, displayed a testament to the strength and agility of these majestic creatures. The event, a part of the Kambala season running from November to March, successfully attracted participants and spectators from various parts of the state, further emphasizing its significance in Karnataka’s cultural calendar.

Mastikatte Swaroop: A Dominant Winner

‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop emerged as the dominant winner, clinching victories in the ‘Hagga Kiriya’ and ‘Negilu Kiriya’ categories. His record-breaking performance saw his team covering the 142.5-meter race in a staggering 13.68 seconds, setting the bar high for future competitors.

A Celebration Beyond the Sport

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala event transcends the boundaries of a mere sporting event. It is a vibrant celebration of local customs, complete with traditional music, dance, and the presence of political figures and religious leaders. The 7th edition of this event signifies the ongoing popularity of Kambala and the unwavering commitment of the local community to preserving this rich tradition.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

