Pakistan

7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off

The 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, a much-anticipated event in the realm of Pakistani sports, is primed to kick off from January 23 to 30. The International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi will play host to this dynamic tournament. The announcement came courtesy of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the Tournament Organiser.

In the Name of Sportsmanship and Unity

Organized under the umbrella of the Firdous Ittihad and Sports Welfare Organization, in collaboration with Usman Basketball Club, the tournament is set to be a showcase of burgeoning talent and relentless competition. The Karachi Basketball Association, the governing body for the sport in the city, has lent its approval to this event, reinforcing its dedication to the cultivation of basketball in the region.

A Committee with a Mission

To ensure the smooth execution of the tournament, a committee has been established. Led by Assistant Commissioner Arambagh Nida Suman, the team includes Zaima Khatun, Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Tariq Hussain, along with representatives from local authorities and businesses. Their collective expertise and dedication to the sport will play a pivotal role in the successful orchestration of the tournament.

Leadership and Patronage

The Commissioner of Karachi proudly assumes the role of the patron-in-chief for this sporting event, exemplifying the city’s commitment to fostering sports. Playing the part of the patron is the Deputy Commissioner South, with Ghulam Mohammad Khan taking the helm as the chief organizer.

Teams intent on participating in the tournament must confirm their entries with the respective organizers for the girls’ and boys’ events by January 20. The draws for the tournament will be conducted on January 21, setting the stage for a week of spirited competition and camaraderie.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

