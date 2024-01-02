7mesh Revolutionizes Cycling with Stash System Jackets

In a ground-breaking innovation for cyclists, Canadian company 7mesh has launched its unique Stash System jackets. These jackets offer a practical solution to cyclists who grapple with managing their outerwear during rides with uncertain temperature fluctuations. Unlike their traditional counterparts, these jackets can be conveniently rolled up into a compact bundle and secured directly onto the bike, thereby eliminating the need to carry a bulky item in a pocket or bag.

Design and Functionality

The Stash System jackets are designed with integrated elastic straps and quick-release buckles. This allows them to be tightly rolled up and stored in their own rear pocket before being fastened onto the bike. This innovative design not only streamlines the cycling experience but also provides a more efficient alternative to stuffing jackets into jersey or hydration pack pockets.

Variety and Versatility

7mesh offers its Stash System jackets in four different styles to cater to a wide range of weather conditions. These styles include a thermal vest, lightweight and fleece-lined jackets, and a Gore-Tex-equipped rain jacket. The jackets are priced between $120 to $350, making them accessible to a variety of budgets. The Polartec Alpha fleece lining is a key feature in the fleece-lined jacket, offering additional warmth to cyclists on those colder rides.

Adapting to Changing Weather

The introduction of the Stash System jackets marks a significant step towards enhancing the convenience and adaptability of cycling gear. Cyclists no longer need to worry about carrying cumbersome outerwear during their variable-temperature rides. With the capacity to compactly roll up and securely fasten these jackets onto their bikes, cyclists can now easily adapt to changing weather conditions, thereby augmenting their overall riding experience.