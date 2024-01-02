77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion

At the age of 77, Richie Pauley is not your average drag racer. For decades, he has been fearlessly navigating the quarter-mile track, gripping the wheel of his 1968 Mustang Cobra Jet. This car, which he has owned since the early 1970s, is not just any Mustang. It’s a rare gem, being one of only two road-going examples of the 1968.5 Cobra Jet produced by Ford. Today, it stands alone as the other was claimed by an unfortunate accident.

Cobra Jet: A Rare Phenomenon

Pauley’s Mustang is a testament to his passion for drag racing and his dedication to preserving a piece of automotive history. He discovered it languishing in a friend’s backyard, its motor broken and one tire flat. Over the years, he has breathed new life into the car, transforming it from a state of disrepair into an outstanding example of American muscle. The car’s performance and braking system have seen significant improvements, with the original 9-inch drum brakes now converted to disc brakes and the horsepower boosted from the original 335 hp to a staggering 383 hp.

Still Racing, Still Refusing Offers

Age has not slowed Pauley down. He still operates his own repair shop and dreams of racing for at least another decade. His dedication to the sport shines through as he continues to compete in the Stock Eliminator class at the Pomona drag strip, achieving speeds over 130 mph. The rarity and pristine condition of his Mustang have drawn a considerable amount of attention. Despite regular offers to purchase the car, Pauley always declines. For him, the connection to his Mustang is deeply personal. It goes beyond the thrill of the race – it’s about preserving a piece of history and a lifelong passion.

Recognition in the Classic Car Market

The value of first-generation Cobra Jet Mustangs is well-recognized in the classic car market. In March 2021, one such car fetched a staggering $209,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction. Pauley’s Mustang, the 49th out of just 50 ever made, remains an object of desire for many muscle car enthusiasts. Its rarity, combined with the meticulous care taken by Pauley, makes it a highly sought-after and valuable specimen in the world of classic cars.