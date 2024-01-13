en English
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s

Marking its 75th anniversary, The Associated Press has honored the enduring legacy of college basketball by assembling its weekly polls to deduce the all-time No.1 team and the top programs of each epoch. The result is a vibrant tapestry of sporting excellence, woven with the threads of prowess, dedication, and sheer human will. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels, with their 3,115 points, have been crowned as the supreme team of the 1980s, a testament to their unyielding excellence, highlighted by a national title in 1982.

UNC Tar Heels: The Dominant Force of the 80s

The Tar Heels’ victory was not just a triumph of the team, but also a personal victory for a young Michael Jordan, whose decisive shot as a freshman secured the national title. Under the adept guidance of Dean Smith, Tar Heels made an impressive 10 consecutive trips to at least the Sweet 16. The team was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for six distinct seasons in the 1980s, perpetuating a ranking streak initiated in 1973. This ranking system, a significant facet of college basketball’s history, offers a remarkable parameter for juxtaposing the relative success of programs across varied eras.

The Other Contenders

The 1980s were not singularly dominated by the Tar Heels. Other teams, too, etched their names in the annals of basketball history. The Georgetown team, bolstered by Patrick Ewing and coach John Thompson, accrued 2,637 points. Syracuse, under the leadership of Jim Boeheim, amassed 2,099 points. Kentucky, under Joe B. Hall and later Eddie Sutton, secured 2,095 points. Lastly, the UNLV team, under the coaching brilliance of Jerry Tarkanian, managed to gather 2,049 points, leading to a national championship victory in 1989-90.

Michael Jordan: From College to Global Icon

Michael Jordan’s journey with the Tar Heels was not just about individual accolades. His three-season stint under coach Dean Smith played a significant role in popularizing basketball and the NBA globally during the 1980s and 1990s. His impact extended beyond the game, turning him into a global cultural icon. As we revisit this significant milestone in college basketball, we are reminded of the enduring narratives of struggle, ambition, and human will that shape the world of sports, leaving indelible marks on the sands of time.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

