73-Year-Old Frank Rothwell Rows Across Atlantic, Raises £300,000 for Alzheimer's Research

When Frank Rothwell set out on his solo journey across the Atlantic Ocean, he was driven by more than the thrill of adventure. The 73-year-old chairman of Oldham Athletic Football Club embarked on what would become a record-breaking 64-day, 3,000-mile odyssey not just to test his limits but to turn the tide in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Completing the voyage on February 16, 2024, Rothwell not only shattered his own record as the oldest person to row across an ocean but also raised nearly £300,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK. Amid capsizing waves and treacherous currents, Rothwell's mission was fueled by personal loss and a steadfast commitment to making a difference.

Advertisment

A Journey of Perseverance and Memory

Rothwell's quest was no ordinary feat. Facing the unforgiving nature of the Atlantic, he encountered capsizing four times and navigated challenging currents that tested his resolve. Yet, his determination was unyielding. Inspired by the memory of a close friend and his brother-in-law, both of whom succumbed to Alzheimer's disease, Rothwell's row was more than a physical challenge—it was a tribute. "The journey was extreme, the conditions were tough, but giving up was never an option," Rothwell shared. His boat, aptly named 'For A Cure', became a beacon of hope, not just for him but for many affected by the devastating impact of dementia.

Raising Funds and Awareness

Advertisment

Through sheer will and endurance, Rothwell's efforts have illuminated the path for Alzheimer's Research UK. By raising over £270,000 during this challenge alone, he surpassed his previous fundraising efforts, contributing significantly to dementia research. In 2021, Rothwell had already raised £1.1 million for the charity, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the cause. His latest feat was supported by the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, which generously matched the first £100,000 in donations. This collaboration underscores the importance of community and corporate support in advancing research and awareness around Alzheimer's disease.

A Homecoming to Remember

As Rothwell prepares for his homecoming at Oldham's match against Kidderminster, anticipation builds. The event, which has sold out 12,000 seats, is a testament to the community's admiration and support for Rothwell's incredible achievement. It's a celebration not just of his return but of the hope and resilience he symbolizes. "This journey was for all those affected by Alzheimer's, and the overwhelming support has been a source of strength," Rothwell reflects. His record-breaking row and the funds raised are a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of individual action in the face of global challenges.

In concluding, Frank Rothwell's story is one of unparalleled courage and compassion. At 73, he has not only set a new Guinness World Record but has also championed a cause close to many hearts. His journey across the Atlantic is a poignant reminder of the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity, inspire change, and make a lasting impact on the world. As Rothwell looks forward to celebrating with a belated Valentine's Day meal with his wife, his legacy continues to ripple across oceans, fostering hope and driving forward the vital research needed to combat Alzheimer's disease.