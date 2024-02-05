71st Dunkin' Beanpot Tournament: College Rivalries, NHL Nostalgia and the Fight for Glory

As the city of Boston braces itself for the 71st annual Dunkin' Beanpot tournament, the prestigious college hockey event stirs nostalgia and anticipation. The TD Garden is set to come alive with the clamor and rivalry of four prominent schools, each vying for the coveted title.

Rivalries Renewed

The tournament has always been a breeding ground for intense competition and rivalries, with Boston University and Boston College ready to reignite their long-standing feud. Adding fuel to this simmering rivalry, Boston University alumnus and current NHL star defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, expressed his sentimental connection with the Beanpot tournament during a recent Bruins practice session.

Stars Reminisce

Despite never clinching the title during his tenure at BU, McAvoy's reminiscence was filled with pride and a sense of longing. In a display of the deep-seated rivalry and camaraderie that the Beanpot fosters, McAvoy sported a Boston College beanie, a consequence of losing a friendly wager to Bruins assistant coach John McLean, a Boston College alumnus, over a recent series between the two schools.

Defending Champions and Upcoming Games

The Beanpot semifinals promise a thrilling spectacle, with Northeastern, the defending champions, set to face Harvard. The tournament, which has been a stepping stone for many NHL players, continues to draw attention from hockey enthusiasts, alumni, and current NHL stars alike. With the stage set for another exciting contest, the Beanpot tradition of pride, rivalry, and exceptional hockey continues.