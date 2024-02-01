70th Anniversary Celebration of the 1954 Milan High School 'Milan Miracle'

The 70th-anniversary celebration of the legendary 1954 Indiana Basketball State Championship victory by the Milan High School team is set to take place on March 23. The event is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. at Milan High School gymnasium and is open to the public with free admission. The historic event will feature remarks from dignitaries, along with a panel discussion moderated by Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network, involving Milan players. Adding to the day's activities, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a signing session with Milan players and actors from the film 'Hoosiers.'

Milan Miracle: A Tale of Underdogs

The 1954 championship, fondly referred to as the 'Milan Miracle', saw the small school of Milan overcome Muncie Central with a tight score of 32-30. The victory was sealed by Bobby Plump's last-second shot, which has since become synonymous with the triumph. The following day, the small town of Milan saw an influx of 40,000 people, descending to celebrate the historic win, a testament to the magnitude of the achievement.

Remembering the Heroes

Key figures from the team, such as Glen Butte, remembered the significance of their achievement and Plump's pivotal shot that he had practiced countless times. Sadly, Butte passed away in 2020, but his legacy, along with the team's, continues to resonate in the hearts of many. The event will provide an avenue to commemorate this legacy and the unforgettable moments that have been immortalized in the annals of Indiana basketball.

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

For those with a keen interest in the history behind the 'Milan Miracle', the Milan '54 Hoosiers Museum will be open to visitors before and after the ceremony, with an array of merchandise available for purchase. The event aims not only to relive the great memories but also to celebrate the rich history of Indiana basketball. Attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP for the event.