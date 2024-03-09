7-Year-Old Filipino Golfer Triumphs in Malaysia, Secures Spot in US Kids World Championship

MANILA -- In a remarkable display of skill and determination, seven-year-old Filipino golfer Lucas de Guzman clinched the title in the 7-Under boys division at the inaugural 2024 Malaysian Championship held at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur. His performance not only earned him the championship on Thursday but also a coveted spot in the U.S. Kids World Championship set to take place in Pinehurst, North Carolina, from August 1-3.

From Kuala Lumpur to Pinehurst

De Guzman's journey through the tournament was marked by a consistent display of excellence, culminating in a three-day total of five-over par 96. The young golfer showcased his prowess, especially in Round 3, where he finished with an even par 19, highlighted by a birdie on the challenging par-5 hole No. 3. His victory over competitors, including hometown favorite Raiyan Mohd Amri and Singapore's Muhammad Devian Reyndra Adityawan of Indonesia, underscores his growing influence in the junior golfing circuit.

A Rising Star Under Expert Guidance

Under the guidance of coach Toch Altea and caddied by Artemio Murakami, a former junior golf champion and two-time Asian Tour winner, de Guzman has been making significant strides in his young career. This victory in Malaysia adds to his growing list of achievements, including a previous win in San Ramon, California, in 2023, and notable performances in other prestigious tournaments. His development is being closely watched by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP), with president Oliver Gan expressing pride and high hopes for de Guzman's future.

Looking Ahead

The U.S. Kids World Championship in Pinehurst represents a significant milestone in de Guzman's young career, offering him a platform to showcase his talent on a global stage. As he prepares for this upcoming challenge, the support from his coaches, family, and the JGFP continues to fuel his ambition to represent the Philippines in larger international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Games, and possibly the Olympics. Lucas de Guzman's journey is a testament to the potential of young Filipino athletes and the bright future of golf in the Philippines.