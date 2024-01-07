67th National School Games Marred by Unsatisfactory Accommodations

Participants of the 67th National School Games in Ludhiana are grappling with subpar accommodations, sparking significant dissatisfaction amongst athletes, coaches, and staff. The district education department’s decision to house participants in government school venues has led to a barrage of complaints, ranging from inadequate sanitation and lack of basic amenities to unhygienic conditions.

Complaints Galore

According to the teams, the accommodation facilities provided are far from adequate, particularly considering the cold weather. Essential amenities such as hot water, proper bedding, and quality food have been sorely lacking. The situation has been so severe that many have chosen to vacate these premises and relocate to hotels at their own expense.

Ritu Bera, a karate coach, voiced her dissatisfaction, stating that her group had to shift to Hotel Neelkanth due to the poor conditions and their concerns for the children’s health. Sanjay Kumar Yadav, a judo coach from Himachal Pradesh, also moved his team to a hotel, citing similar issues.

‘Tabela’ Accommodations

The teams from Jammu and Kashmir went as far as to compare their lodgings to a ‘tabela’ (cowshed), expressing their disappointment at being housed in halls devoid of geysers during the winter season. The Assam team manager reported that their team members had opted to stay in hotels as well.

Authorities’ Response

The district education officer, Dimple Madan, acknowledged the absence of geysers but indicated efforts were being made to provide submersible water heaters and additional bedding to combat the cold. She assured that officials would be dispatched to address the complaints of those who have moved to hotels. However, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to placate the disgruntled participants.