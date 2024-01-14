en English
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
The 66th Toronto International Boat Show is set to make a splash at Exhibition Place from January 19-28, bringing a blend of time-honored attractions and novel experiences. As the largest boat show in North America, the event is an oasis of summer in the heart of winter, boasting a massive indoor lake at the Coca Cola Coliseum, complete with boat rides.

Glow-in-the-Dark Boating: A Nightlit Nautical Spectacle

This year, the boat show introduces a unique, visually compelling spectacle with its glow-in-the-dark boating. Employing LED lights, the nighttime boating experience aims to create an immersive, visually stunning environment on the water, transforming the indoor lake into a glowing aquatic canvas.

Water Sports Extravaganza and Educational Opportunities

Alongside this nocturnal nautical novelty, the indoor lake will be the stage for water ski shows and the Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championship, offering spectators high-energy performances. The boat show isn’t purely about spectacle, though. Attendees can delve into product launches, panels, and seminars revolving around boating, providing a comprehensive look at the industry’s latest trends and developments. Additionally, virtual sailing demonstrations and the Great Canadian Fish Tank offer interactive learning experiences for enthusiasts and novices alike.

A Broad Appeal and Instagram-Friendly Displays

Designed to attract a wide audience, the boat show incorporates elements that appeal to younger visitors, such as the Instagram-friendly colorful light displays of the glow-in-the-dark boating. The boat show’s schedule extends throughout the day, with varied opening hours on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, ensuring it fits into everyone’s calendars. The event takes place at the Enercare Centre, promising ten days of boating bliss.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

