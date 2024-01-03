61st Annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix: A Tribute to Tim Gibbes and an Anticipated Standout Event

The 61st annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville, scheduled for January 27-28, 2024, promises to be an event of historical significance and heartfelt tribute. The occasion will honor the late founder of the race, Tim Gibbes, by renaming the main trophy as the Tim Gibbes Memorial Trophy. Honda, the long-time sponsor, anticipates an exceptional turnout after the event’s two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and unfavorable weather conditions.

A Tribute To The Founder

The Manawatu-Orion Motorcycle Club, helmed by President Brad Ritchie, pledges to carry out a successful event despite the absence of Tim Gibbes. Gibbes, a stalwart of New Zealand motocross, passed away in October last year. The decision to rename the prestigious senior MX1 GP title winner’s trophy in his honor is indicative of his lasting influence on the sport.

A Pinnacle Event

The Woodville Motocross, since its inception in 1961, has grown to be a cornerstone in New Zealand’s motocross history. It is a magnet for international and domestic talent alike. This year, the event promises a diverse roster of participants, spanning categories such as minis, juniors, seniors, women, and veterans. The 2021 winner, Wyatt Chase, may have hung up his boots, but the competition remains fierce with past champions and international competitors eager to prove their mettle.

Economic Impact and Beyond

Apart from the adrenaline-fueled races, the Grand Prix also features a river race, adding to the allure for spectators. The event is more than just a sporting spectacle; it’s a significant contributor to the local economy. Every year, the race draws thousands of visitors to the Tararua region, providing a considerable boost to local businesses. The return of the Grand Prix in 2024 is expected to bring a much-needed economic revival after a two-year lull.