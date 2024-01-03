en English
New Zealand

61st Annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix: A Tribute to Tim Gibbes and an Anticipated Standout Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
The 61st annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville, scheduled for January 27-28, 2024, promises to be an event of historical significance and heartfelt tribute. The occasion will honor the late founder of the race, Tim Gibbes, by renaming the main trophy as the Tim Gibbes Memorial Trophy. Honda, the long-time sponsor, anticipates an exceptional turnout after the event’s two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and unfavorable weather conditions.

A Tribute To The Founder

The Manawatu-Orion Motorcycle Club, helmed by President Brad Ritchie, pledges to carry out a successful event despite the absence of Tim Gibbes. Gibbes, a stalwart of New Zealand motocross, passed away in October last year. The decision to rename the prestigious senior MX1 GP title winner’s trophy in his honor is indicative of his lasting influence on the sport.

A Pinnacle Event

The Woodville Motocross, since its inception in 1961, has grown to be a cornerstone in New Zealand’s motocross history. It is a magnet for international and domestic talent alike. This year, the event promises a diverse roster of participants, spanning categories such as minis, juniors, seniors, women, and veterans. The 2021 winner, Wyatt Chase, may have hung up his boots, but the competition remains fierce with past champions and international competitors eager to prove their mettle.

Economic Impact and Beyond

Apart from the adrenaline-fueled races, the Grand Prix also features a river race, adding to the allure for spectators. The event is more than just a sporting spectacle; it’s a significant contributor to the local economy. Every year, the race draws thousands of visitors to the Tararua region, providing a considerable boost to local businesses. The return of the Grand Prix in 2024 is expected to bring a much-needed economic revival after a two-year lull.

New Zealand Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

