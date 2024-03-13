52nd Jersey Swimarathon Launches: Lifelong Participants Dive In for Charity at Les Quennevais

Today marks the start of the 52nd Jersey Swimarathon at Les Quennevais Pool in St Brelade, an event that has become a staple in the community's calendar for over five decades. Lifelong participants, sisters Angie De Carteret and Pat Hingston, who have not missed a single swimarathon since its inception in 1972, are among the hundreds diving in to support this year's chosen charities, focusing on outdoor wellbeing and therapy projects.

History and Heart

Since the Lions Club of Jersey initiated the first swimarathon in 1972, the event has grown in both size and significance, raising over £3.8 million for various causes. Last year alone, participants contributed £84,000 to charity, demonstrating the community's unwavering commitment to the event. The swimarathon's enduring appeal is underscored by participants like De Carteret and Hingston, whose participation weaves a continuous thread of dedication and community spirit through the event's long history.

Charitable Impact

This year, the swimarathon aims to surpass previous fundraising efforts by supporting nine local charities, with a special emphasis on projects that enhance outdoor wellbeing and therapy. The chosen causes reflect the community's recognition of the importance of mental and physical health, especially in the wake of the challenges posed by recent global events. The event's structure encourages teams of all ages and abilities to participate, fostering a sense of inclusivity and collective effort towards a common goal.

Looking Ahead

As the 52nd Jersey Swimarathon gets underway, the anticipation and excitement are palpable among participants and spectators alike. The event's success lies not only in the funds raised but also in the community's ability to come together for a cause greater than themselves. Through the efforts of dedicated individuals like De Carteret and Hingston, the swimarathon promises to continue its legacy of philanthropy and community engagement for years to come.

The impact of the Jersey Swimarathon extends beyond the pool, touching lives and fostering a culture of giving back. As participants take to the water today, they carry with them the hope and determination to make a difference, one stroke at a time. The event stands as a testament to the power of community and the enduring spirit of charity in Jersey.