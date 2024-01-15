en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar

The 5150 Triathlon Camarines Sur (CamSur), a celebrated event from the Ironman Group, marks a return to the triathlon calendar next month. Initially slated six months prior, the event was deferred due to the volcanic disturbances from Mayon Volcano. The competition, hosting a wide array of participants from seasoned athletes to emerging racers and age-groupers, features an Olympic distance triathlon involving a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike, and 10-km run.

A New Dawn: Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint

A notable addition to the main triathlon, the event will also feature the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a short series triathlon consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike, and 5-km run. This shorter series provides an excellent platform for novice athletes to test their mettle and prepare for more challenging future races.

Camarines Sur: A Triathlon Haven

The Camarines Sur has a rich history of hosting triathlon events, including the country’s first Ironman 70.3 in 2009. The general manager and regional director of the Ironman Group, Princess Galura, expressed her enthusiasm for this event, the first in a lineup of triathlon races planned for the year.

Upcoming Triathlon Season: A Busy Slate

The forthcoming triathlon season is packed with a variety of events. These include the Sun Life Cycle PH in April, the Ironman 70.3 in Cebu, the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines in June, the Sun Life 5150 in Bohol in July, the Ironman 70.3 Davao in August, and the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan in September. The season will conclude with the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series in November in Manila, providing a comprehensive calendar for both amateur and professional triathletes.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
2 mins ago
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to territorial sovereignty, the Philippines is set to bolster its military presence in the disputed South China Sea region. Amidst escalating tensions with China over territorial claims, the Philippine military is planning a two-pronged approach: developing its outposts in the region and ramping up its maritime capabilities.
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
22 mins ago
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
Pablo: The Rising Poet Reshaping the Philippine Creative Scene
23 mins ago
Pablo: The Rising Poet Reshaping the Philippine Creative Scene
ABS-CBN's Epic Series Set to Explore Fraternity and Family Dynamics in 2024
7 mins ago
ABS-CBN's Epic Series Set to Explore Fraternity and Family Dynamics in 2024
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
15 mins ago
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
17 mins ago
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
13 seconds
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
16 seconds
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
19 seconds
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
19 seconds
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
43 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
58 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
1 min
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
1 min
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
31 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
60 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app