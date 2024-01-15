5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar

The 5150 Triathlon Camarines Sur (CamSur), a celebrated event from the Ironman Group, marks a return to the triathlon calendar next month. Initially slated six months prior, the event was deferred due to the volcanic disturbances from Mayon Volcano. The competition, hosting a wide array of participants from seasoned athletes to emerging racers and age-groupers, features an Olympic distance triathlon involving a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike, and 10-km run.

A New Dawn: Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint

A notable addition to the main triathlon, the event will also feature the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a short series triathlon consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike, and 5-km run. This shorter series provides an excellent platform for novice athletes to test their mettle and prepare for more challenging future races.

Camarines Sur: A Triathlon Haven

The Camarines Sur has a rich history of hosting triathlon events, including the country’s first Ironman 70.3 in 2009. The general manager and regional director of the Ironman Group, Princess Galura, expressed her enthusiasm for this event, the first in a lineup of triathlon races planned for the year.

Upcoming Triathlon Season: A Busy Slate

The forthcoming triathlon season is packed with a variety of events. These include the Sun Life Cycle PH in April, the Ironman 70.3 in Cebu, the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines in June, the Sun Life 5150 in Bohol in July, the Ironman 70.3 Davao in August, and the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan in September. The season will conclude with the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series in November in Manila, providing a comprehensive calendar for both amateur and professional triathletes.