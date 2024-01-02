49ers’ Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed

San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker, Fred Warner, has been reported to have 24 missed tackles this season, the most in his career. Despite this, the linebacker has achieved a personal best Pro Football Focus grade of 90.2, although his tackling grade has dropped to a career-low of 51.1.

Improvement in Warner’s Performance

In a recent game against the Washington Commanders, Warner demonstrated improvement by not missing a tackle, a significant development as the team approaches the postseason. This comes amidst concerns about his missed tackles, which Warner addressed on the Bay Area radio station KNBR’s ‘Murph and Markus’ show. He stated that while some missed tackles are valid criticisms, others occur as he’s making concerted efforts, sometimes missing as a result of playing hard or attempting a forceful tackle.

Warner’s Perspective on Performance Evaluation

Warner emphasized that despite the missed tackles, he’s on track to surpass his career-high in total tackles this season, with 132 so far. The linebacker has consistently exceeded 118 tackles in each of his six seasons in the NFL. He conveyed a preference for internal evaluations of his performance over external analytics, indicating that the way organizations like Pro Football Focus assess missed tackles does not overly concern him. He places greater emphasis on the feedback from his coaches and the analysis of game tape within the team.

49ers Clinches No. 1 Seed

The San Francisco 49ers secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. They clinched the top spot after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions, and the Arizona Cardinals won against the Philadelphia Eagles. The players celebrated the Cardinals’ win, expressing their joy and gratitude for achieving the No. 1 seed. It was a historic moment for the team, as it was their first No. 1 seed in 14 seasons.