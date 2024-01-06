46th Dakar Rally: Hero MotoSports Braces for One of the Toughest Races

The 46th Dakar Rally, a grueling test of endurance and skill, has kicked off in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The Hero MotoSports Team Rally, a stalwart of this iconic race, is participating for the eighth consecutive year. The team’s roster includes seasoned riders: Joan Barreda, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Buhler.

Prologue Stage: A Test of Mettle

The opening Prologue stage was challenging, with all Hero MotoSports riders finishing in the top 20 of the Rally GP class. Ross Branch put forth an extraordinary performance, securing a 3rd place podium finish. This demanding stage set the tone for what is touted to be one of the toughest Dakar Rallies to date.

New Racing Formats: A Twist in the Tale

This year’s race introduces new formats, including a half-marathon stage and a 48-hour chrono stage. These innovative stages will see competitors isolated from their teams, adding another layer of complexity to the race. The event also marks the opening of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), with Hero MotoSports competing in the Rally GP class.

The Long Road Ahead

The next significant stage extends from AlUla to Al Henakiyah. It is a grueling 532 km ride across challenging terrains, including remnants of volcanic activity. Despite the difficulties faced during the Prologue stage, team members expressed their readiness for the race. The Dakar Rally has long been a platform for showcasing the capabilities of riders and their machines in some of the most extreme conditions. This year, with its harsh terrains and complex navigation, it continues to be a testament to human endurance and will.