4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit

As the University of Arkansas scours the nation for top-tier football talent, they recently hosted a visit from Jack Lange, a 4-star junior offensive lineman from Eureka, Missouri. A towering figure at 6 feet 8 inches, weighing in at 275 pounds, Lange is no stranger to collegiate football interest. He holds offers from numerous esteemed programs such as Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan, and of course, Arkansas.

Impressive Interactions with the Coaching Staff

During his visit to the Razorbacks, Lange was particularly taken by the personal approach of the coaching staff. Head coach Sam Pittman left a lasting impression, fostering Lange’s hope that he would continue to helm the team. Similarly, offensive line coach Eric Mateos earned high praise for his coaching style and his approachable demeanor.

A Top Prospect for the Class of 2025

According to On3.com, Lange is currently ranked as the No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 288 overall prospect for the 2025 class. Moreover, he holds the title of the No. 2 recruit in Missouri. His formidable strength is well-documented, with a recent power clean of 315 pounds making the rounds in recruiting circles.

Building a Relationship with Arkansas

Lange’s visit to Arkansas was not a solitary experience. His mother accompanied him, expressing keen interest in delving deeper into the program’s practical aspects, like practices. The trip was seen as a mutual opportunity to build a relationship, with Lange expressing an interest in further evaluating the program and attending a practice to observe Coach Mateos at work. This is indicative of Arkansas’s tactical efforts to rebuild its football team by attracting top talent.