en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit

As the University of Arkansas scours the nation for top-tier football talent, they recently hosted a visit from Jack Lange, a 4-star junior offensive lineman from Eureka, Missouri. A towering figure at 6 feet 8 inches, weighing in at 275 pounds, Lange is no stranger to collegiate football interest. He holds offers from numerous esteemed programs such as Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan, and of course, Arkansas.

Impressive Interactions with the Coaching Staff

During his visit to the Razorbacks, Lange was particularly taken by the personal approach of the coaching staff. Head coach Sam Pittman left a lasting impression, fostering Lange’s hope that he would continue to helm the team. Similarly, offensive line coach Eric Mateos earned high praise for his coaching style and his approachable demeanor.

A Top Prospect for the Class of 2025

According to On3.com, Lange is currently ranked as the No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 288 overall prospect for the 2025 class. Moreover, he holds the title of the No. 2 recruit in Missouri. His formidable strength is well-documented, with a recent power clean of 315 pounds making the rounds in recruiting circles.

Building a Relationship with Arkansas

Lange’s visit to Arkansas was not a solitary experience. His mother accompanied him, expressing keen interest in delving deeper into the program’s practical aspects, like practices. The trip was seen as a mutual opportunity to build a relationship, with Lange expressing an interest in further evaluating the program and attending a practice to observe Coach Mateos at work. This is indicative of Arkansas’s tactical efforts to rebuild its football team by attracting top talent.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
The TYR Wodapalooza, a globally recognized outdoor fitness festival, has once again graced Miami’s Bayfront Park for its 12th edition. The event, known for its high-energy atmosphere and competitive spirit, drew over 2,000 athletes from across the globe, competing in 45 different divisions. The Dawn of Inclusivity: Adaptive Athletes Category This year’s festival saw a
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
Michael Bisping's Engaging Commentary at UFC Vegas 84
3 mins ago
Michael Bisping's Engaging Commentary at UFC Vegas 84
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
3 mins ago
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
Coco Gauff: A Celebration of Family Love and Professional Triumph
2 mins ago
Coco Gauff: A Celebration of Family Love and Professional Triumph
Nacho Fernandez Unfazed by Contract Situation at Real Madrid
2 mins ago
Nacho Fernandez Unfazed by Contract Situation at Real Madrid
'Hard To Kill': A New Era Dawns for TNA Wrestling
3 mins ago
'Hard To Kill': A New Era Dawns for TNA Wrestling
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
25 seconds
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
2 mins
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
2 mins
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
Coco Gauff: A Celebration of Family Love and Professional Triumph
2 mins
Coco Gauff: A Celebration of Family Love and Professional Triumph
Nacho Fernandez Unfazed by Contract Situation at Real Madrid
2 mins
Nacho Fernandez Unfazed by Contract Situation at Real Madrid
'Hard To Kill': A New Era Dawns for TNA Wrestling
3 mins
'Hard To Kill': A New Era Dawns for TNA Wrestling
Abang Johari Openg Backs Anwar Ibrahim to Continue as Prime Minister
3 mins
Abang Johari Openg Backs Anwar Ibrahim to Continue as Prime Minister
Michael Bisping's Engaging Commentary at UFC Vegas 84
3 mins
Michael Bisping's Engaging Commentary at UFC Vegas 84
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
3 mins
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app