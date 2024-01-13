en English
Cycling

36th Tour de Nebraska: A Cycling Event that Celebrates Scenic Northern Nebraska

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
The 36th annual Tour de Nebraska, a significant cycling event celebrated for its picturesque routes, is all set to meander through Northern Nebraska. This year’s tour, slated from June 25 to June 30, promises an immersive experience of the Nebraska Sandhills’ raw beauty and the serene Niobrara River Valley.

Online Registration and Discount Offer

Enthusiastic cyclists can secure their spots by registering online at bikereg.com/tour-de-nebraska. In a bid to reward their loyal participants, the organizers have rolled out a $20 discount. To avail this offer, registrants need to use the promo code ‘LOYAL‘ during the registration process.

Inspiration Behind the Route

The choice of route for this year’s tour underscores the organizers’ fascination with Nebraska’s outdoor appeal. The Nebraska Sandhills and the Niobrara National Scenic River have long been lauded for their stunning landscapes, outdoor activities, and the warm hospitality of the local community. The organizers intend to share this charm with the participants of the tour.

A Unique ‘Double’ Format

This year’s tour will feature an innovative ‘double’ format. Participants will spend two nights in the quaint town of Valentine, giving them a chance to soak up the local culture. The town is renowned for its attractions, notably the Bolo Brewing Co. Alongside cycling, the event will offer an array of activities like kayaking, tubing, and beer tasting to amplify the overall experience.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

