27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey

The National Football League’s (NFL) playoff season has commenced, and a staggering number of 27 former Louisiana State University (LSU) players have embarked on the journey towards the coveted Super Bowl. These players, who once roamed the fields of LSU, are now spread across various NFL teams, ready to showcase their skills in the high-stakes playoff games.

Breakdown of Former LSU Players

The former LSU contingents participating in the NFL playoffs are divided into three categories: 14 are on active rosters, 9 are on practice squads, while 4 are on injured reserve. This distribution demonstrates the depth of talent that has emerged from LSU, with its alumni making significant contributions to their respective NFL teams.

Wild-Card Weekend Commences

The playoffs kick off on Saturday, featuring a series of games that highlight the talents of former LSU players. The Cleveland Browns, boasting former Tigers Grant Delpit and Ethan Pocic, will face the Houston Texans, who have Derek Stingley Jr. and practice squad members Ali Gaye and Rashard Lawrence in their ranks. However, Jacob Phillips, another LSU alumnus, will be absent from the Browns’ lineup due to being on injured reserve.

Later on Saturday, the Miami Dolphins, fielding LSU’s Duke Riley and Blake Ferguson, will challenge the Kansas City Chiefs, who count Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Neil Farrell among their ranks. Sunday’s games will showcase the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring Patrick Peterson, against the Buffalo Bills, who have Reid Ferguson and Leonard Fournette.

The Playoff Journey Continues

The Dallas Cowboys, with Damone Clark in their lineup, will go head-to-head against the Green Bay Packers. On Monday, Devin White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers are poised with first-round byes, featuring star players like Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Queen, and practice squad member Ty Davis-Price, respectively.

As the NFL playoffs unfold, these former LSU players have the chance to make a lasting impact, adding yet another chapter to the story of LSU’s contribution to the sport of football. Their performances will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans, coaches, and analysts alike, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the playoff season.