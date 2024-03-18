246 Surfers Compete in Barbados WSL Events: Tuach, Burke to Face Global Talents

The picturesque Soup Bowl in Bathsheba, St. Joseph, is set to become the epicenter of global surfing from March 18 to 24, as it hosts the World Surf League (WSL) events, drawing attention from around the world. This year, the Live Like Zander Junior Pro and the Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 5000, both presented by Diamonds International, aim to spotlight Barbados as a premier surfing destination.

Global Gathering for Surfing Excellence

With 246 athletes confirmed, including 168 men and 78 women, the competition promises intense rivalry and spectacular displays of skill. Among the competitors, Barbados' own Chelsea Tuach, the 2022 female champion, and Josh Burke, who secured a second-place overall in 2023, stand out as national favorites. They are set to compete against a diverse field of surfers from Puerto Rico, the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Canada, Panama, Chile, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic, making the event a truly international affair.

Memorial and Celebration

The event also serves as a tribute to the late Zander Venezia, a promising young Barbadian surfer whose legacy continues to inspire the surfing community. His memory is honored through the Live Like Zander Junior Pro, which not only commemorates his life but also promotes the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among the young competitors. The winners of this year's events are set to receive $10,000 each, further adding to the stakes of the competition.

Spotlight on Barbados

Organized by Surf Promotions Barbados Limited, with the support of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), these events underscore Barbados' reputation as a top-tier surfing destination. The picturesque landscapes, combined with the challenging waves of the Soup Bowl, provide the perfect backdrop for this high-profile competition, attracting not only participants but also international spectators and media coverage.

As the competition unfolds, the eyes of the world will be on Barbados, not just for the thrilling surfing action, but also for the message of resilience and unity that the event brings to the forefront. Through the blend of fierce competition and heartfelt tributes, the WSL events in Barbados promise to be a memorable spectacle, forging lasting memories and showcasing the island's vibrant surfing culture.